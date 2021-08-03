Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Revlon To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results And Host A Conference Call On August 5, 2021

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Revlon, Inc. (REV) - Get Report today announced that on Thursday, August 5, 2021 the Company intends to release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and host a conference call at 8:30 A.M. NYC time.

Revlon's earnings call can be accessed from the U.S. and Canada by dialing 1-877-876-9174, using the passcode "Revlon." Callers from outside the U.S. and Canada may access the call by dialing 1-785-424-1669, using the passcode "Revlon." Alternatively, the call can be monitored via webcast by going to "Webcasts and Presentations" on Revlon's Investor Relations website at www.revloninc.com.

About Revlon, Inc.

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world's most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006131/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
John Varvatos
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Care#Hair Colour#Revlon Inc#Company#Investor Relations#Revlon Professional#Cnd#Cutex#Juicy Couture#Allsaints#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

ThermoGenesis Holdings To Announce Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 And Provide A Corporate Strategic Update

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provide a corporate strategic update on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after the close of trading. A conference call and webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Staffing 360 Solutions Announces $3.65 Million Registered Direct Offering Of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-marked under Nasdaq rules, of 1,383,162 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.6425 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $3.65 million. The Company has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 691,581 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 9, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dana Incorporated To Participate In J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (DAN) - Get Report announced today it will participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on Aug. 11, 2021. Beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT, Dana's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 30 minutes.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MicroStrategy To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

MicroStrategy ® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To register and view a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the "Events and Presentations" section on...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Booking Holdings To Make Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release Available On Company's Investor Relations Website On Wednesday, August 4

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2021 financial results for Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Report will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com . Booking Holdings intends to hold...
Wakefield, MAhomenewshere.com

Curaleaf Announces Presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 am ET. The Curaleaf management team will also be conducting investor meetings in conjunction with the conference.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ('Central Puerto' or the 'Company') (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Second Quarter 2021 results on August 11, 2021. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on August 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A (NUS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A (NYSE:NUS) Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2021 Nu Skin Enterprises Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Scott Pond, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Intrado Announces Affiliation With L3Harris Technologies' Mission Critical Alliance

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation ("Intrado" or the "Company"), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced it has joined the L3Harris Technologies' Mission Critical Alliance (MCA), an association of public safety technology providers with shared goals of advancing the capabilities, compatibility, and security of mission critical solutions for public safety.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Announces Corporate Human Resources Appointments

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide, today announced the appointment of Kim Cowan as Vice President of Talent Management and Naketrice Snow as Director of Corporate Employee and Guest Experience to lead and execute a robust, integrated human resources strategy across the brand's properties.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Jellysmack Adds Accomplished YouTube Executive Youri Hazanov as Head of International, Reinforcing Global Expansion Plans

Hazanov will lead international business development for the tech-driven creator company. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Jellysmack, the global creator company, announces the addition of Youri Hazanov to its leadership team as Head of International. Hazanov joins the fast-growing tech business with a decade of experience after overseeing the international launch of YouTube in over 20 countries.
Businessmartechseries.com

BBTV Provides Corporate Update

BBTV Holdings Inc., the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, is pleased to provide the following corporate update. Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV, comments: “We are pleased to provide this corporate update that speaks to our improving fundamentals and growth prospects as well as key management updates. Since going public on October 28, 2020 our core business has grown significantly and based on our current trajectories, we continue to expect to be Adjusted EBITDA positive by next fiscal year1. Despite the reduction in our share price, which management feels is not indicative of the Company’s value, our financial performance has been solid and our recent financing has further strengthened our balance sheet which provides us with the firepower to further accelerate our growth as we continue to assess accretive acquisition opportunities. At the core of this success, our industry-leading end-to-end technology remains essential to the success of thousands of content creators. Our creators, empowered by this innovative platform, now reach over 600 million people monthly. We look forward to our earnings report where we will provide significant updates that demonstrate the continued solid health and power of our platform and overall business.”
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) Good day, everyone. My name is Ryland, and I will be your conference facilitator this afternoon. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Envista Holdings Corporation's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Zoetis inc (ZTS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to the Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Zoetis. Hosting the call today is Steve Frank, Vice President of Investor Relations for Zoetis. The presentation materials and additional financial tables are currently posted on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com. The presentation slides can be managed by you, the viewer, and will not be forwarded automatically. In addition, a replay of this call will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call via dial-in or on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Steve Frank. Steve, you may begin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy