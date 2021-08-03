Cancel
How French Model Tina Kunakey Spends a Weekend in Capri

By Christian Allair e
French model Tina Kunakey has a love affair with the island of Capri. “I find this island so romantic and beautiful,” Kunakey says. “I love everything in Capri—the food, the sea, the artisan shops. The atmosphere is so unique, and makes me feel serene and relaxed.” In town to attend the Unicef x Luisaviaroma Gala this past weekend—raising funds for Unicef Italia, which provides clean water to children and families around the world—Kunakey decided to make the most of her weekend in the sun with lots of pasta and beach visits. And she documented the whole whirlwind trip exclusively for Vogue.

