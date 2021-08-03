Cancel
STEELERS ANNOUNCE RADIO COVERAGE CREWS FOR UPCOMING SEASON

The Steelers announced the successor of color analyst for this year’s Steelers Radio Network coverage earlier this morning. The team announced on their website that former offensive lineman Craig Wolfley will join Bill Hillgrove in the broadcast booth this season, taking over for Steelers legend Tunch Ilkin, who held that position for many years before announcing his retirement earlier this year due to health concerns. Wolfley recently served as sideline reporter for Steelers game day broadcasts and held that position since 2002.

