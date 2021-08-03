The Worldwide Contract Research Organization Services Industry Is Expected To Reach $86.5 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market by Type (Early phase, Clinical, Laboratory), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Disease), Molecule Type (Vaccine, CGT), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, Research Institute) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contract research organization (CRO) services market is projected to reach USD 86.5 billion by 2026 from USD 53.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of clinical trials, rising prevalence of orphan & rare diseases and high cost of in-house drug development.

By type, the clinical research services segment accounted for the largest share of the contract research organization (CRO) services market

The contract research organization (CRO) services market by type is categorized into major early-phase services, clinical research services, laboratory services, and consulting services. Clinical research services segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand for newer drugs and subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the contract research organization (CRO) services market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to implementation of favorable government policies and increasing number of newly established manufacturing facilities.

North America: the largest share of the contract research organization (CRO) services market

North America accounted for the largest share of the contract research organization (CRO) services market. Rapid growth in the biosimilar and biologics markets and an increase in clinical trial activity are the major factors driving the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 CRO Services Market Overview4.2 North America: CRO Services Market Share, by Product & Country (2020)4.3 CRO Services Market, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)4.4 CRO Services Market Share, by End-user, 20204.5 CRO Services Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Investment in Pharmaceutical R&D5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Clinical Trials Creates Significant Demand for CRO Services5.2.1.3 High Cost of In-House Drug Development Encourages Pharma Biotech Companies to Outsource Contract R&D Services5.2.1.4 Rising Prevalence of Orphan and Rare Diseases Creates New Revenue Pockets for CROs5.2.2 Opportunities5.2.2.1 Growth in Drugs and Biologics Market Despite COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.2.2 Rising Demand for Specialized Testing Services Among End-users5.2.2.3 Need for Novel Clinical Trial Designs for Complex Cell and Gene Therapies5.2.3 Challenges5.2.3.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals for Clinical Trials5.2.3.2 Requirement for Unique Analytical Testing Approach for Innovative Formation5.2.4 Market Trends5.2.4.1 Revolutionary Shift in CRO Services Market due to Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence-Based Tools for Drug Discovery5.2.4.2 Increased Outsourcing to Emerging Asian Economies5.2.4.3 CRO Industry Consolidation5.2.4.4 Integrated End-To-End R&D Service Solution5.3 Ranges/Scenario5.4 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on CRO Services Market5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business5.6 Pricing Analysis5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.8 Ecosystem Analysis5.9 Technology Analysis5.10 Case Study5.11 Regulatory Analysis5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 CRO Services Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Clinical Research Services6.2.1 Growing Number of Clinical Trials and Partnerships with CROs Propel Growth of Segment6.2.2 Phase Iii Clinical Research Services6.2.2.1 Rising Cost of Phase Iii Trials and High Number of Patients Recruited in These Trials Increases Demand for Cost Effective CRO Services6.2.3 Phase Ii Clinical Research Services6.2.3.1 Long Duration of Phase Ii Studies Provides Growth Opportunities for CROs6.2.4 Phase I Clinical Research Services6.2.4.1 Robust Pipeline of Pharmaceutical Companies Drives Segment Growth6.2.5 Phase Iv Clinical Research Services6.2.5.1 Rising Number of CROs Providing Post-Marketing Surveillance Drives Segment Growth6.3 Early-Phase Development Services6.3.1 Rising Need for Early-Phase Development Studies for Biologics and Biosimilars to Drive Segment Growth6.3.2 Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control Services6.3.2.1 High Demand for Cmc Services to Check Quality Standards of Drugs6.3.3 Preclinical Services6.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Preclinical Services for Pk/Pd and Toxicology Testing Propels Growth of Segment6.3.4 Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics Services6.3.4.1 Increasing Importance of Studies to Determine Pharmacokinetic Behavior of Drug Candidates to Drive Segment6.3.5 Toxicology Testing Services6.3.6 Other Preclinical Services6.3.6.1 Increasing Use of Molecular Imaging, Flow Cytometry, and Immunohistochemistry to Boost Segment6.3.7 Discovery Studies6.3.7.1 Rising Importance of CRO Services for Target Identification and Validation to Promote Segment Growth6.4 Laboratory Services6.4.1 Increasing Importance of Lab Services to Ensure Regulatory Compliance to Propel Segment Growth6.4.2 Analytical Testing Services6.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Analytical Testing for All Stages of Drug Development Drive Growth of Segment6.4.3 Physical Characterization6.4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Physical Characterization to Reduce Risk of Product Failure Drives Segment Growth6.4.4 Raw Material Testing6.4.4.1 High Demand for Testing Services to Ensure Quality and Purity of Raw Materials Drives Growth of Segment6.4.5 Batch Release Testing6.4.5.1 Comprehensive Portfolio of Batch-Release Testing Services Offered by CROs to Propel Segment Growth6.4.6 Stability Testing6.4.6.1 Used to Ensure Long-Term Quality, Safety, and Efficacy of Pharmaceutical Products6.4.7 Other Analytical Testing6.4.7.1 Demand for Analytical Method Validation, Cleaning Validation, and Microbial Testing to Propel Segment Growth6.4.8 Bioanalytical Testing Services6.4.8.1 High Demand for Bioanalytical Testing due to Growing Use of Macromolecules and Biosimilars6.5 Consulting Services6.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Consulting Services for Quality Assurance Purposes Propels Segment Growth6.6 Data Management Services6.6.1 Data Management Services Expected to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7 CRO Services Market, by Therapeutic Area7.1 Introduction7.2 Oncology7.2.1 Increasing Number of Cancer Cases Drives Growth of Segment7.3 Infectious Diseases7.3.1 Epidemic Outbreaks Necessitate Increasing Drug Discovery Activities7.4 Neurology7.4.1 Increasing Investment in R&D and Grants for Neurological Disorders Drives Market7.5 Cardiovascular System Disorders7.5.1 High Mortality Rates Driving Pharmaceutical Companies to Develop New Treatment Options7.6 Metabolic Disorders/Endocrinology7.6.1 Increasing Global Diabetes Population Expected to Drive Market Growth7.7 Immunological Disorders7.7.1 Growing Immunologial Drugs Pipeline Resulting in Increase in Outsourcing Activities7.8 Respiratory Disorders7.8.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disease to Support Growth of Segment7.9 Psychiatry7.9.1 Rising Incidence of Psychiatric Disorders to Propel Market Growth7.10 Dermatology7.10.1 Increasing Prevalence of Skin Disorders Propels Segment Growth7.11 Hematology7.11.1 Development of Drugs for Hematological Disorders to Drive Segment Growth7.12 Ophthalmology7.12.1 Growing Need for Opthalmology-Related Clinical Trials7.13 Gastrointestinal Diseases7.13.1 Rising Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases and Growing Investment in R&D to Propel Market7.14 Genitourinary & Women's Health7.14.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders in Women Drives Segment Growth7.15 Other Therapeutic Areas7.15.1 Promising Drugs in Pipeline for Rare Diseases to Suppport Segment Growth

8 CRO Services Market, by Molecule Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Vaccines8.2.1 Rising Focus on Immunization for Infectious Diseases Fueling Market Growth8.3 Cell & Gene Therapy8.3.1 Increasing Funding for R&D Supports Market Growth8.4 Other Molecule Types

9 CRO Services Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies9.2.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure and Robust Pipeline to Drive Market Growth9.3 Medical Device Companies9.3.1 Increase in R&D for Development of Advanced Medical Devices Fueling Market Growth9.4 Academic Institutes9.4.1 Collaboration with Market Players to Provide More Flexible and Efficient Pathways for Clinical Development

10 CRO Services Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players11.3 Revenue Analysis11.4 Market Share Analysis11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Stars11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.3 Pervasive Players11.5.4 Participants11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/Smes11.6.1 Progressive Companies11.6.2 Starting Blocks11.6.3 Responsive Companies11.6.4 Dynamic Companies11.7 Competitive Benchmarking11.7.1 Company Service Footprint (20 Companies)11.7.2 Company Industry Footprint (20 Companies)11.7.3 Company Service Offering Footprint (20 Companies)11.7.4 Company Regional Footprint (20 Companies)11.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends11.8.1 Services Launches11.8.2 Deals11.8.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Companies12.1.1 Iqvia12.1.2 Labcorp12.1.3 Syneos Health Inc.12.1.4 Wuxi Apptec12.1.5 Charles River Laboratories12.1.6 Parexel International12.1.7 Pra Health Sciences12.1.8 Ppd Inc12.1.9 Icon plc 12.1.10 Medpace Holdings Inc 12.1.11 Sgs 12.1.12 Frontage Holdings Corporation 12.1.13 Psi CRO Ag 12.1.14 Bio Agile Therapeutics 12.1.15 Firma Clinical Research 12.1.16 Acculab Life Sciences 12.1.17 Novotech Health Holdings 12.1.18 Geneticist Inc. 12.1.19 Linical Americas 12.1.20 Celerion12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Azelix12.2.2 Ctserv12.2.3 Pepgra12.2.4 Axcent Advanced Analytics (A3)12.2.5 Dove Quality Solutions

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ieossp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-contract-research-organization-services-industry-is-expected-to-reach-86-5-billion-by-2026--301347402.html

SOURCE Research and Markets