Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

A former intelligence analyst was sentenced Tuesday to 45 months in prison for leaking secrets about the US military's drone attacks that were the basis of a powerful 2015 news expose. Daniel Everette Hale, 33, worked as an Air Force intelligence officer developing targets for drone strikes in Afghanistan in 2011-2012, an experience he said left him emotionally scarred. After leaving military service, in 2014 he worked for a defense contractor for eight months which gave him access to top secret documents detailing the US government's secretive drone assassinations in Yemen, Afghanistan and Somalia. He fed the documents to The Intercept news outlet, which used them for an eight-part series that shook the administration of president Barack Obama, raising broader questions about the increase in drone strikes and the killing of innocent non-combatants.