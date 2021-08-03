Cancel
The First Bancshares To Participate In Virtual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) - Get Report, holding company for The First, A National Banking Association, ( www.thefirstbank.com) will participate in the 2021 Virtual KBW Community Bank Investor Conference, which is being held virtually, on August 3, 2021 through August 5, 2021 and will have one-on-one meetings with certain bank stock analysts and investors.

The presentation prepared for use during these meetings will be available at the company's website www.thefirstbank.com under Investor Relations>Presentations and Press Releases>Presentations.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company's stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company's website: www.thefirstbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005944/en/

