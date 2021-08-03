Dole is Now Turning Pineapple Waste Into Sustainable Vegan Leather
Food and beverage giant Dole Sunshine Company is rerouting its excess pineapple leaves to create vegan leather. The international company just partnered with the creators of the vegan pineapple leather Pinatex, Ananas Anam. The two companies will work to minimize waste by using the spare pineapple leaves from the company’s plantations and factories to manufacture the Pinatex vegan leather. The partnership stems from Dole’s promise to have zero fruit loss by 2025 in an effort to reduce food waste and enhance the company’s sustainability practices.thebeet.com
