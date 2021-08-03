Hemisphere Media Group To Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Cancel
MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) - Get Report ("Hemisphere" or the "Company"), the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading streaming, broadcast and cable television platforms, plans to announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021. The financial release will be posted to the Investor Relations section at www.hemispheretv.com before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call following the release at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online via the Company's Investor Relations website.

Alternatively, interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 952-1501, or from outside the United States at (236) 714-2110, at least five minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID for the call is 9608079.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Time on Monday, August 9, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367, or from outside the United States by dialing (416) 621-4642. The conference ID for the replay is 9608079.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.:

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television, streaming and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, the leading Spanish-language subscription streaming service in the U.S., a Spanish-language content distribution company and has an ownership interest in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia.

Investor Relations Contact Edelman Financial Communications for Hemisphere Media Group Danielle O'Brien 917-444-6325 danielle.obrien@edelman.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemisphere-media-group-to-host-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-301347685.html

SOURCE Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

