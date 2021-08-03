Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In AdaptHealth Corp. F/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - AHCO; AHCOW

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. ("DFB," "AdaptHealth," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO; AHCOW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-03382, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth securities during the Class Period, you have until September 27, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

AdaptHealth, together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the U.S.

Prior to its business combination with AdaptHealth, as described below, DFB was a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), also known as a blank check company, incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

On July 8, 2019, DFB announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with AdaptHealth Holdings, LLC, the third largest distributor of home medical equipment in the U.S. (the "Merger"). Upon the closing of the Merger, DFB renamed itself "AdaptHealth Corp." and its Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the ticker symbol "AHCO."

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 19, 2021, before the market opened, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that AdaptHealth is a "roll-up" company, or a company that is built primarily through the acquisition of smaller companies with common services or products, that obscures its organic growth by "[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change." Specifically, the report stated that "[w]hile management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline. It is also, in our opinion, taking steps to obscure that decline which are expressly forbidden by the SEC." Indeed, the report suggested that AdaptHealth's manipulation of its organic growth trajectory was "a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble."

On this news, AdaptHealth's stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 5.93%, to close at $23.96 per share on July 19, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-adapthealth-corp-fka-dfb-healthcare-acquisitions-corp-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--ahco-ahcow-301347594.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adapthealth Corp#Class Action Lawsuit#Class Actions#Sec#Pomerantz Llp#Adapthealth Corp F K#The Company#District Court#Company#Complaint#Adapthealth Holdings#Llc#Merger#Adapthealth Corp#The Nasdaq Global Select#Sec#Jehoshaphat Research#The Pomerantz Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Live Ventures Incorporated - LIVE

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIVE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Live Ventures and certain...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zymergen Inc. On Behalf Of Zymergen Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) on behalf of Zymergen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Zymergen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On August 3,...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (AHCO) - Get Report securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). AdaptHealth investors have until September 27, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Peridot Acquisition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval Of Business Combination With Li-Cycle Corp. With Minimal Redemptions

Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("PDAC") (PDAC) , today announced the results for the eight proposals considered and voted upon by its shareholders at its extraordinary general meeting on August 5, 2021. PDAC reported that all of the proposals related to the previously announced business combination agreement between PDAC and Li-Cycle Corp. ("Li-Cycle") were approved by the PDAC shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Class Action Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) (" Piedmont") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Piedmont on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Generac Holdings Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or "the Company") (GNRC) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Zymergen investors have until October 4, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or the "Company") (PYPL) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

MONDAY DEADLINE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The RLX Technology Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - RLX

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of: (1) RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statement and related prospectus on Form 424B4 (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with RLX Technology's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and (2) RLX Technology ADSs between January 22, 2021 and June 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until August 9, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the RLX Technology class action lawsuit. The case is captioned Garnett v. RLX Technology Inc., No. 21-cv-05125, and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Höegh LNG Partners LP Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - HMLP

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) - Get Report resulting from allegations that the Partnership may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Itronics Appoints Daszkal Bolton LLP To Audit Its Financial Statements

RENO, Nev., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO) an emerging "Cleantech Materials" growth Company that manufactures GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and produces silver, zinc, and critical and battery minerals recovered from industrial and mining waste, today reported that its Board of Directors has appointed Daszkal Bolton LLP ("Daszkal") of Boca Raton, Florida, as its principal independent certifying accountant to audit the Company's financial statements.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Crocs, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $350 Million Senior Notes

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. ("Crocs") (Nasdaq: CROX) today announced the pricing of its previously announced $350 million offering of 4.125% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private offering. The Notes priced at 100.000% of the principal amount thereof. The Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, on an unsecured basis, by certain of Crocs' wholly-owned restricted subsidiaries. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on or around August 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Rocket Companies, Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case - RKT

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - Get Report Class A common stock during the period between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit charges Rocket Companies and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Rocket Companies class action lawsuit - Qaiyum v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528 - was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan. A similar lawsuit - Arent v. Rocket Companies, Inc., No. 21-cv-11528 - is also pending in the Eastern District of Michigan.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates HollyFrontier Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HollyFrontier Corporation ("HollyFrontier" or the "Company") (HFC) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company ("Sinclair"). Under the terms of the agreement, HollyFrontier will form a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation" ("HF Sinclair"), which will replace HollyFrontier as the public company trading on the NYSE. At the closing, existing shares of HollyFrontier will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of HF Sinclair, and HF Sinclair will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.8 billion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZY CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California captioned Shankar v. Zymergen Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-06028) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (ATVI) - Get Report from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Worksport Announces Pricing Of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering, Uplisting To Nasdaq And Reverse Stock Split

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a company that designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada, including Tonneau covers that provide security and protection for cargo to personal pickup truck owners, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,272,727 units at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.05. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 4, 2021, under the symbols "WKSP" and "WKSPW," respectively. Worksport expects to receive gross proceeds of $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split.

Comments / 0

Community Policy