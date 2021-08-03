Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Managing Patients With Neurofibromatosis Type 2 (Podcast)

clevelandclinic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuro Pathways: A Cleveland Clinic Podcast · Neurofibromatosis Type 2: Current Diagnosis & Treatment. Caring for patients with the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is often a balancing act between observation, medical treatments and surgical interventions. But recent advancements can assist providers in their decision-making and maximize patient quality of life, according to a new Cleveland Clinic podcast on NF2 management.

consultqd.clevelandclinic.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neurofibromatosis#Drugs#Genetic Disorder#Neuro Pathways#Cleveland Clinic Podcast#Md#Cleveland Clinic#Nf2 Critical#Mri#The Pi3k Akt#The Raf Mek Erk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy