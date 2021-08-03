Cancel
New CRM Has Taken The Small Business World By Surprise

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital 55, a digital marketing firm based in Maumee, Ohio, is known for their innovative marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. They found that Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools were too cumbersome, as so many businesses do. Most small to medium-sized businesses do not have the time to dedicate to learning new software let alone the implementation of it. Digital 55 was fed up. The CEO decided to design and build their own called INUGO The Simple and Easy CRM ™.

"In order to ensure that my team would use our CRM it needed to be simple and easy. That's when we built INUGO". - Greg Whitlow, CEO at Digital 55

What can INUGO do for you?

Digital 55's cloud-based INUGO The Simple and Easy CRM ™ was designed exclusively with small and medium-sized businesses in mind. It was built knowing that it is adaptable due to customization, uncomplicated, with the structure to run your business and to keep sales and marketing data organized in a centralized location to maximize productivity and efficiency. Doing this also helps keep client data secure, rather than only in the hands of your sales force. Some of the key features of INUGO include: Lead Management, Contact Management, Opportunity Tracking, Activity/Scheduler Calendar, Reporting, and Digital Notes Integration. Additionally, Digital 55 offers a bundled marketing package that includes a website, email marketing, and CRM designed to help small businesses. Whitlow said "INUGO's platform reliability is simple but flexible. Don't get burned by people leaving your company."

INUGO The Simple and Easy CRM ™ has many customizable fields to tailor to your industry and your unique business. Up to 50 brand new customizable fields can be added that include drop down boxes, text boxes, calendars, checkboxes, radio buttons, campaign communication buttons, and more at no additional cost! The platform can even be set up with landing pages and auto-response systems to truly make it your own.

Every business is looking for solid lead generation programs to feed prospect information to its sales team. Furthermore, your CRM should be the hub from which your sales, marketing, and internal communications flow. Digital 55 is so confident that the INUGO The Simple and Easy CRM ™ will adapt for your business, they are offering a 90-day free trial with up to 5 licenses per company. Contact them today to schedule your free CRM demo. https://inugocrm.com/ 866-665-3887 ext 204.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-crm-has-taken-the-small-business-world-by-surprise-301347567.html

SOURCE Digital 55

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

