Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Waterdrop Inc. - WDH

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Waterdrop and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or about May 7, 2021, Waterdrop conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 30 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") priced at $12.00 per ADS and raising approximate $360 million. Following the IPO, news outlets have reported that Waterdrop received pushback on its capital markets plan from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which wanted the Company's listing postponed, leading to an acceleration of the revision of relevant cybersecurity review rules now impacting Waterdrop.

On July 26, 2021, Waterdrop's ADSs closed at $5.06, representing a decline of $6.94 per ADS, or 57.83% since the IPO.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-waterdrop-inc---wdh-301347643.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Securities Fraud#Securities Commission#Pomerantz Law Firm#Waterdrop Inc#The Company Rrb#Wdh#American#Ipo#Company#The Pomerantz Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zymergen Inc. On Behalf Of Zymergen Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) on behalf of Zymergen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Zymergen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On August 3,...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. And Certain Officers - SRAC; SRACW; SRACU

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-06287, is on behalf of all purchasers of Stable Road securities (the "Class") between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (AHCO) - Get Report securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). AdaptHealth investors have until September 27, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Class Action Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) (" Piedmont") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Piedmont on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

MONDAY DEADLINE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The RLX Technology Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - RLX

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of: (1) RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant or traceable to the F-1 registration statement and related prospectus on Form 424B4 (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with RLX Technology's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and (2) RLX Technology ADSs between January 22, 2021 and June 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until August 9, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the RLX Technology class action lawsuit. The case is captioned Garnett v. RLX Technology Inc., No. 21-cv-05125, and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the Southern District of New York.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or the "Company") (PYPL) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Höegh LNG Partners LP Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - HMLP

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) - Get Report resulting from allegations that the Partnership may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (ATVI) - Get Report from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Live Ventures Incorporated And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or "the Company") (LIVE) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MDLA, SQ, TBIO, OSBC; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Medallia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard" or "the Company") (ATVI) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PLL, PLLL Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Piedmont Lithium Inc. F/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site www.bgandg.com/pll.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Five9, Inc. - FIVN

NEW YORK, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Five9, Inc. ("FIVN" or the "Company") (FIVN) relating to its proposed acquisition by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, FIVN shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom per share they own.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TEDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages Tarena International, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - TEDU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) - Get Report between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 23, 2021 lead plaintiffdeadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation Of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) On Behalf Of Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (ATIP) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Shareholder rights law firm investigating Activision Blizzard

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP has launched an investigation into Activision Blizzard, with concerns that certain directors and officers at the firm have violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the company. The investigation follows a lawsuit filed last week by the Californian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy