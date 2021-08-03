Cancel
How Porter and Bjelica help Warriors — plus what's left for them in free agency

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warriors entered free agency with three main needs: An experienced wing, a floor-spacing big man and a backup point guard. Within the opening hours of negotiations, they have addressed two of those needs by agreeing to sign forward Otto Porter Jr. and big man Nemanja Bjelica. According to sources, Bjelica and Porter will come to Golden State on one-year, minimum contracts.

#The Warriors
