Bitcoin has had a rather choppy and volatile session during the day on Thursday, as we initially reach down towards the 50 day EMA only to find buyers in that area. The fact that we have turned around to rally a bit during the course of the trading session and break above the $40,000 level suggests that the market is trying to build up the necessary momentum to break out of this range that we have been in for some time. In fact, we turned around strongly enough to suggest that perhaps the market is going to make a serious attempt to getting out of this previous consolidated of action.