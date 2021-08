Beth Doyle (bdoyle@wickedlocal.com), Maryclare Himmel (Correspondent) A private knoll overlooking Great Herring Pond, one of Plymouth’s most picturesque ponds, is the idyllic setting for this nearly 4-acre estate. Boasting an impressive 200 feet of pond frontage and a 40-foot dock with direct access to all that this 376-acre pond offers for year-round enjoyment. Boating, quiet exploration via kayak or canoe, amazing fishing, hiking or simply enjoying the change of seasons reflected in the crystal-clear water await those who are fortunate to call this corner of Plymouth home.