The prosecution completed its case against Gilbert Baker this morning and the defense began calling witnesses at 1 p.m. The jury heard today what former UCA President Tom Courtway outlined for the judge yesterday with the jury absent about his hiring and firing of Baker as a lobbyist after continued non-UCA lobbying activities and untruthful statements about Baker’s involvement with money shipped from a nursing home owner in campaign contributions to a judge who knocked $4.2 million off a negligence verdict against one of Michael Morton’s nursing homes.