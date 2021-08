I'm a car guy so naturally I notice little details on vehicles but you don't have to be a car person to notice clever personalized license plates. Lately I've been noticing a lot more than usual so I decided to take pics and share my favorites. Keep in mind that every personalized plate has to be approved by the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles so if you think one is questionable... just know that its been approved. By the way number 5 is a mystery to me. Let me know if you can figure it out.