COVID-19 in Utah: Will my school district require or encourage masks?

Students at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in South Salt Lake wear masks as they get on a bus to go home after their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. School districts are announcing their policies for returning to class this fall. ( Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — After leaders with theUtah Department of Health on Monday announced they are recommending all K-12 students wear masks indoors and encouraging everyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated, here's what school districts have said about their plans for returning to the classroom.