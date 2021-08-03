Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

COVID-19 in Utah: Will my school district require or encourage masks?

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in South Salt Lake wear masks as they get on a bus to go home after their first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. School districts are announcing their policies for returning to class this fall. ( Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — After leaders with theUtah Department of Health on Monday announced they are recommending all K-12 students wear masks indoors and encouraging everyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated, here's what school districts have said about their plans for returning to the classroom.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
City
South Salt Lake, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
South Salt Lake, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Cdc#Deseret News#The Utah Legislature#The Board Of Education#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy