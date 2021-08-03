Twitter Users Played "Where's Waldo" With a Nightmarish Crowd Shot From Lollapalooza
While we’ve all been desperately awaiting the return of live music, its recent comeback really couldn’t have happened at a more inopportune time. COVID-19 cases are once again skyrocketing in the U.S. due to the heavily transmissible Delta variant coupled with low vaccination rates throughout the country. However, the surge in cases didn’t prevent massive music festivals like Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza from taking place, and the images of tightly packed crowds of concertgoers are going viral, no pun intended.www.wiltonbulletin.com
