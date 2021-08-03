Twitter Users Played "Where's Waldo" With a Nightmarish Crowd Shot From Lollapalooza

Organizers from seven fall festivals were promised an apology at Lollapalooza & dropped DaBaby after he missed a Sunday deadline. Just days after making homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on July 25, representatives for rapper DaBaby reached out to the promoters of seven fall festivals that had booked the Charlotte, N.C., rapper and assured them an apology would be forthcoming. DaBaby was planning to tape a short video that would be played before he took the stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday, Aug. 1, in which he would deliver a heartfelt apology to the LGBTQ+ community for his distasteful remarks during his set in Miami the previous weekend.