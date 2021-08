U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, is continuing to lead a congressional investigation into the threat of domestic terrorism in America. A Tuesday hearing, the first of two scheduled for this week, continues a months-long probe into the domestic terror and violent extremism in the United States partially inspired by the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee heard testimony from researchers and representatives of advocacy organizations for ethnic and religious groups.