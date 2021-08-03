Cancel
Kirkwood, MO

Clementine’s to open new location at The Custard Station space in Kirkwood

By George Mahe
stlmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrozen-dessert lovers licked their collective chops this spring when a “New Year, New Owners, New Exciting Things” banner was posted outside The Custard Station (140 W. Argonne), the decades-old custard stand along the railroad tracks in Kirkwood. But it was "a deal that never came to pass," says Barb Pfuhl, whose family has owned the property for more than 30 years. Instead, as luck would have it, Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery founder Tamara Keefe had been scouting locations in the Webster-Kirkwood corridor.

