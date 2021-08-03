Editorial: Give Tanner a Run for Her Money

If any elected official deserves a strong primary challenge in 2022, it has to be Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. Tanner, a Republican who has led the Potter County Commissioners’ Court since 2015, has been anything but fiscally conservative during her time on the Commission. Tanner has overseen numerous financial blunders and an overall disregard for the taxpayers while she has been in office. If you want an example of Tanner’s disregard for the taxpayers, consider that in 2019, she told local media that she supported issuing taxpayer-funded debt without voter approval for a new courts building because, “If we do a bond election, it could fail.”