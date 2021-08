Well, it was nice while it lasted — it is time to break out the masks again, thanks to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. As of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now recommending that all residents of Chester County — vaccinated or unvaccinated — again mask up in indoor, public environments, after the latest COVID-19 infection numbers showing the county moving into “Substantial” spread category for the virus.