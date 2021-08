I have a theory that no matter how huge some black holes in space must be, none of them will ever come anything close to the one where I really should be thinking about going to sleep, but I think to myself, ‘ah, go on then YouTube, one more video’. – Admittedly though, while watching videos from content creators and such on the platform is excellent, adverts can be a pretty huge pain in the backside. You generally get at least 1 every 3-5 minutes and, more often than not these days, that ‘skip’ option is being less and less given.