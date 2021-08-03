Cancel
Food Services' performance nothing short of miraculous

By Cindy Kleyn-Kennedy
Eastern New Mexico News
 2 days ago

One of the more amazing entities within our district is Food Services. Under ideal circumstances, the daily feeding of up to 8,000 students — twice in a day — seems incredible. However, during this past year of the pandemic, the performance of this department was nothing short of miraculous. While...

Jobsexplore venango

Featured Local Job: Food Service Worker

Aramark currently has an opening for a Food Service Worker in its Clarion University location. The people of Aramark proudly serve millions of guests every day through food, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries around the world. Rooted in service and united by our purpose, they strive to do great things for each other, their partners, their communities, and the planet. They believe a career should develop your talents, fuel your passions, and empower your professional growth. So, no matter what you’re pursuing – a new challenge, a sense of belonging, or just a great place to work -their focus is helping you reach your full potential. Learn more about working for Aramark at http://careers.aramark.com or connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Park County, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Trinity Services Group is looking for an Assistant Food Service

Trinity Services Group is looking for an Assistant Food Service Supervisor to work at the Park County Jail in Fairplay, CO. Plan, direct and coordinate by assisting in the activities associated with running a large food service operation with one or more production kitchens. Supervises a group of team members involved in preparation, serving and clean-up of food service. May also be an identified participant in an On the Job Training program, training for purposes in preparation for an Food Service Director role/promotion. We offer: * Medical/Dental/Vision * Matching 401k Plan * Flexible Spending Accounts * Short/Long Term Disability * Employee Assistance Program * Tuition Reimbursement Call, text or Email: David Chorney Direct: 928-233-5278 David.Chorney@tkcholdings.com.
Mcalester, OKnorthwestgeorgianews.com

McAlester school food services gets creative with van

Jul. 29—A new van will greet McAlester students with free food this year — and with a distinctly fun design. Donna Green, child nutrition services director at McAlester Public Schools, said she hopes the smiling faces on the van's design will be a welcome sign for any students getting food delivered in the coming years.
Bond County, ILwgel.com

Unit Two Contracts With New Food Service Provider

When the new school year begins in Bond County Community Unit 2, food service in the cafeterias will be different. At its recent meeting, the Unit 2 school board approved entering into a one-year contract with Missouri-based OPAA! Food Management Incorporated. All current cafeteria staff will remain employees of the...
Economytaylorvilledailynews.com

McLane Food Service Changing To Predominantly Day Shift

For those in need of work, now is the time to go for it. There are plenty of jobs available across many different industries. General Manager at McLane Food Services, Lou Johnson, says they are among those businesses looking for workers. They are making a huge change to run their warehouse during the day in hopes of getting that help, which they believe is a game changer.
Jenkins County, GAthemillennews.com

School food service gets recognition

The Jenkins County School Nutrition Team has been recognized for their commitment in providing for our children during the pandemic. The Georgia League of Hunger Heroes and their 2021 No Kid Hungry Campaign salute the Jenkins County School food service staff for their commitment to hunger relief. Debra Herrmann, School Nutrition Director explains, “the kitchen staff worked diligently to prepare […]
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Food Service Gets Positive Review

JACKSON – The school district’s food services program was highly successful and profitable, according to Food Service Director Joseph Immordino who provided a report to the Board during a recent meeting. “The food service department had a very favorable technical review by the State with no corrective actions,” he said....
Waterloo, IAhawkeyecollege.edu

Food Service - RedTail Café

Reports To: Café Manager / Hospitality Instructor. This position will be assisting in food prep, food service, and money exchanges at the register while providing a fun, energetic, safe, and clean atmosphere in a kitchen/coffee shop work environment. Essential Job Functions. Important responsibilities and duties may include, but are not...
EducationGeauga County Maple Leaf

Cardinal Contracts for Food Service Supervision with WRESC

Cardinal Schools administration is taking a bite out of the district’s large cost overrun in the food service budget, Superintendent Bill Kermavner said at the July 14 board meeting. Cardinal Schools administration is taking a bite out of the district’s large cost overrun in the food service budget, Superintendent Bill...
AdvocacyWEAU-TV 13

Summer Food Service Program running until end of summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Education reminds residents across the state that the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option runs until the start of the school year. More than 2,500 sites in Minnesota are participating to help provide free and nutritious meals to kids...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Mile Wide adding food service next week

When Mile Wide Beer Company opened its Owensboro Taproom at 119 E. Second St. on Nov. 13, it wasn’t able to serve meals. But that will all change next week. Palmer Dempsey, the taproom manager, said that he plans three soft openings for the dining experience next week and will then begin serving food at night full time.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Reconciliation Services - Give the gift of food and community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reconciliation Services is dedicated to revealing the strength in our community. Their programs – Thelma’s Kitchen, REVEAL, and Foster Grandparents – help people experiencing food insecurity and homelessness. You can help give the gift of food and community right now. Order a boxed lunch and gift one to someone in need at the same time. Eat well and do good at the same time. You can also purchase tokens for lunch, volunteer, or donate. This Community Day is a great day to give the gift of food and community.
Chesterfield County, VAWRIC TV

Chesterfield Schools looking to hire food service workers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking for food service workers for the upcoming school year. The positions are part-time and pay starts at $11.17 an hour. No experience is needed to apply. The school district says the food service associates will work to prepare healthy...
Economydentistryiq.com

Troubleshooter: Frustrated marketer says practice lacks customer service

Nearly everyone has problems and concerns on the job, and sometimes you're just too close to a situation to solve something yourself. Share your concerns with us, and we'll examine the issues and provide guidance. Send questions to mkaiser@endeavorb2b.com. To view more Troubleshooters, visit DentistryIQ.com and search "Troubleshooter." QUESTION: I...
EconomyBevNET.com

Office Hours: State of the Food Service Channel

Office Hours: Incubators and the Plague Year: Lessons from Startup Classes During Turmoil. In this episode of Office Hours, Leaders from three leading incubation programs give strategic advice for brands on overcoming the kinds of obstacles they face as they grow. Office Hours: Fractionals Lead to the Greater Whole. Apr...
Zelienople, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Glade Run Lutheran Services plans food truck fest Aug. 14

Glade Run Lutheran Services is bringing back its Family Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at its facility in Zelienople. The event will feature a car cruise, cornhole competition, raffles, a DJ and at least five food trucks. The Zelienople Rotary will also hold a community yard sale in the gym of Glade Run Lutheran Services, 30 Glade Run Drive.

