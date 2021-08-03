Pages past, Aug. 4: The galloping ghosts of NM

1971: New Mexico tax collectors were on the lookout for more than 50,000 galloping ghosts. The state had recorded about 24,000 horses in compiling its annual property tax on livestock. But the State Livestock Board was reporting it had issued 70,000 free vaccinations for Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis. And the state expected to issue at least 10,000 to 20,000 more free vaccines before the federal program was over.