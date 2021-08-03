Cancel
Cassadaga, NY

Cassadaga Man Charged with Assault at Sinclairville Ice Cream Shop

 2 days ago

A Cassadaga man was arrested following a report of an assault at an ice cream shop in Sinclairville on Friday. State Police in Jamestown responded to the Valley Shack shortly before 1:00 PM and saw the victim with an obvious eye injury and a broken car window. An investigation revealed that the victim arrived at the ice cream shop for the purpose of discussing business equipment with 45-year-old Matthew Cassatt. Troopers say Cassatt threatened to attack the victim immediately afterward, then pushed and punched him. The victim was chased back to his vehicle, where Cassatt allegedly slammed the door on him several times. Once inside the vehicle, Cassatt allegedly struck the driver's window, causing it to shatter. He then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Cassatt was charged with 3rd-degree assault and 4th-degree criminal mischief and released with appearance tickets for Gerry Town Court. The victim was treated for his injury a local hospital.

