Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Community Makes Stuff the Bus A Huge Success

By Zane Mathews
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 2 days ago
Another Stuff the Bus campaign is in the books, and this year's drive for school supplies in Grand Junction was a giant success. Every year, Townsquare Media radio stations and their partners team up to collect school supplies for Mesa County Schools, teachers, and students. Stuff the Bus helps fill the gap for students who can't afford all of the supplies they need for the school year. This year the community and sponsors stepped up in a big way.

