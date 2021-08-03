Cancel
Cattaraugus County, NY

Five New COVID-19 Cases in Cattaraugus County on Tuesday

chautauquatoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cattaraugus County Health Department reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,813 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest cases include three in the southeast part of the county, one in the northeast part of the county, and one in the northwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate has decreased by two-tenths of a percent to 3.9%, the number of active cases (57) and people in quarantine (256) both increased, and the number of hospitalizations (4) remains unchanged. Along with the county's 57 active cases, 5,647 have recovered and 109 have died. As of Tuesday, 164,240 tests have been administered, and there have been 158,427 negative test results.

chautauquatoday.com

SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...

