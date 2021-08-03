Five New COVID-19 Cases in Cattaraugus County on Tuesday

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,813 since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest cases include three in the southeast part of the county, one in the northeast part of the county, and one in the northwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate has decreased by two-tenths of a percent to 3.9%, the number of active cases (57) and people in quarantine (256) both increased, and the number of hospitalizations (4) remains unchanged. Along with the county's 57 active cases, 5,647 have recovered and 109 have died. As of Tuesday, 164,240 tests have been administered, and there have been 158,427 negative test results.