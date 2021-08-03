State Police Charge Fredonia Man with DWAI Under Leandra's Law

State Police arrested a Fredonia man on a felony charge of driving while ability impaired under Leandra's Law in the Town of Dunkirk on Saturday. State Police responded to a report of a vehicle "all over the road" in the area of New Road and South Roberts Road just after 1:45 PM and found that the driver, 28-year-old Alex Ippolito, allegedly displayed multiple signs of opiate impairment. Ippolito was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests. Troopers say the other two occupants of the vehicle, including an infant, left the scene with an uninvolved third party. Ippolito was issued appearance tickets for Dunkirk Town Court.