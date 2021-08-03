Cancel
Montana State

Missoula's Ron Ramsbacher sets early pace at State Senior golf tourney

By 406mtsports.com
Montana Standard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — Missoula's Ron Ramsbacher jumped to a two-shot lead in the first round of the 66th Montana State Senior golf tournament Tuesday. The father of Montana Tech golf standout and Sentinel grad Sean Ramsbacher, Ron shot a 2-under score of 70 at Fairmont Hot Springs. Three golfers are tied for second at 72, including Bill Dunn of Missoula, Tommy Lindell of Kalispell and Idaho Falls resident Rico Carosone, who is a member at Old Works.

