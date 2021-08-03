Jets Practice Report | OL Cameron Clark Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Spinal Cord Injury
For close to two hours on Tuesday, the practice fields at One Jets Drive were a collection of familiar sounds with pads popping, music blaring and young men communicating and celebrating the game they love. But then after a rep in a team period, second-year OL Cameron Clark lay motionless on the ground after sustaining a neck injury. Head coach Robert Saleh ended the practice and team doctors and medical personnel attended to Clark. For approximately 10 minutes, there was silence before Clark was placed on a stretcher and cart, and finally moved into an ambulance.www.newyorkjets.com
Comments / 0