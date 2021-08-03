Cancel
Jets Practice Report | OL Cameron Clark Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Spinal Cord Injury

By Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg
newyorkjets.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor close to two hours on Tuesday, the practice fields at One Jets Drive were a collection of familiar sounds with pads popping, music blaring and young men communicating and celebrating the game they love. But then after a rep in a team period, second-year OL Cameron Clark lay motionless on the ground after sustaining a neck injury. Head coach Robert Saleh ended the practice and team doctors and medical personnel attended to Clark. For approximately 10 minutes, there was silence before Clark was placed on a stretcher and cart, and finally moved into an ambulance.

NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson Keeps Turning to Elijah Moore in His Ongoing Education

Tuesday was day six of practices at Jets training camp, the first day of full pads. And you might think fans are getting tired of hearing about Zach Wilson playing pitch-and-catch with Elijah Moore. Nah. This week began the latest chapter in the textbook being written about Wilson, the Jets'...
NFLTimes Daily

Jets lineman Cameron Clark in hospital with neck injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: OL Cameron Clark leaves practice in an ambulance

The NY Jets held their first training camp practice with pads on Tuesday. But the practice came to an unfortunately early end when backup offensive lineman Cameron Clark suffered what could be a serious injury. On what would be the final play of the afternoon, Clark went down with an...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jets G Cameron Clark has spinal cord contusion, expected to recover

New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion after an injury sustained during Tuesday's practice left him lying motionless on the field for several minutes. The Jets say Clark is expected to make a full recovery. Clark, 23, was placed on a spine board...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets OL Cameron Clark expected to make full recovery

The Jets announced that Cameron Clark is expected to make a full recovery after the offensive lineman sustained a neck injury during Tuesday’s practice. Clark was diagnosed with a spinal cord contusion, according to the team. He will remain at Morristown Medical Center overnight for further observation. Clark’s injury forced...
NFLNew York Post

Jets’ Cameron Clark’s injury reminder football can end suddenly

A somber silence was still gripping and clinging to the Jets’ practice field while Zach Wilson played catch with three little sons of coach Robert Saleh, a sweet, innocent reminder cameo from a sport that is forever a kid’s game for everyone from Tom Brady, who turned 44 on this day, to Wilson, who turned 22 on this day.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets end practice after serious Cameron Clark injury

The New York Jets ended today’s training camp practice session early due to a scary injury to OT Cameron Clark. Clark was motionless on the ground at the conclusion of a play. Coach Robert Saleh said that Clark had “some” movement in his extremities. He was surrounded by teammates until medical personnel arrived, who then placed him on a spine board – a device used to stabilize one’s head, neck, and spinal area.
NFLfox44news.com

Jets’ Clark has bruised spinal cord, should fully recover

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark has a bruised spinal cord and is expected to make a full recovery after he was hospitalized Tuesday with a neck injury. The team announced Clark’s status in a statement, adding that he will remain in Morristown Medical...
NFLNational football post

Jets G Cameron Clark has ‘some’ movement after neck injury

New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark sustained a neck injury in practice Tuesday was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Clark had “some” movement in his extremities. Saleh said he wasn’t sure exactly how Clark, in his second season with the Jets, sustained...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

John Franklin-Myers and Jets D-Line Are Going to 'Attack and Hit People'

Throughout his early tenure as the head coach of the Jets, Robert Saleh has stressed the importance of competition up and down the roster. In that forest of competition, however, has quickly emerged an encouraging exchange of information among players. After practice on Monday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training...
NFLTimes Herald-Record

Updated: Jets OL Cameron Clark expected to fully recover after scary neck injury

FLORHAM PARK -- New York Jets training camp practice came to an abrupt and scary end Tuesday when backup offensive lineman Cameron Clark suffered what appeared to be a serious neck injury. Clark, 23, was taken by ambulance from the facility to Morristown Medical Center. The Jets announced late Tuesday...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets' DC Jeff Ulbrich Is 'Blown Away' by DE Carl Lawson

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was animated and excited when he stepped to the lectern after practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Wednesday. Known around the league for a prodigious goatee in his playing days that has now grown into a righteous salt-and-pepper beard, Ulbrich held court and offered insight on the team's position groups.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Blunt Message For The Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield proved a lot of his doubters wrong after his incredible 2020 season. But one former NFL GM remains unconvinced and has a message for the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum warned the Browns against giving Mayfield a...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.

