Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anniston, AL

Chance for $50 gift cards at upcoming COVID vaccine clinic

By Lisa Davis
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 2 days ago

The first 10 people who get a COVID vaccine Aug. 30 at the Carver Community Center in Anniston will receive a $50 gift card. The gift cards are provided by Dre Kirkpatrick’s 21 Kids Foundation, according to a press release from the City of Anniston.

The city has partnered with Quality of Life Health Services to host the clinic. Those over age 12 can receive either the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those wishing to be vaccinated should bring ID and insurance card. If you do not have insurance, there will be no charge and you may still get the vaccine.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be scheduled by calling 256-439-6404.

The Carver Community Center is at 720 W. 14th St., Anniston. For more info, contact Quality of Life Health Services at 256-236-0221 or visit their website at https://qolhs.org/locations/anniston-quality-health-care/.

Comments / 2

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
154
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anniston, AL
Coronavirus
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Health
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Anniston, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Covid 19 Vaccine#Insurance#Charity#Covid#21 Kids Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Democrats scramble to find a path forward on federal legislation on voting rights as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls new special session

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated the Republican push to pass new voting restrictions in the state, announcing on Thursday a second special session of the state legislature that could continue the bitter standoff with Democrats in the Texas House who broke quorum and fled to the nation's capital to prevent action on the bill.

Comments / 2

Community Policy