Chance for $50 gift cards at upcoming COVID vaccine clinic

The first 10 people who get a COVID vaccine Aug. 30 at the Carver Community Center in Anniston will receive a $50 gift card. The gift cards are provided by Dre Kirkpatrick’s 21 Kids Foundation, according to a press release from the City of Anniston.

The city has partnered with Quality of Life Health Services to host the clinic. Those over age 12 can receive either the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those wishing to be vaccinated should bring ID and insurance card. If you do not have insurance, there will be no charge and you may still get the vaccine.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be scheduled by calling 256-439-6404.

The Carver Community Center is at 720 W. 14th St., Anniston. For more info, contact Quality of Life Health Services at 256-236-0221 or visit their website at https://qolhs.org/locations/anniston-quality-health-care/.