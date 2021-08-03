Cancel
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Agrees To Pay $22,000 In Ethics Violations Settlement

Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed settled this week with the city’s Ethics Commission to pay $22,792 in fines over a series of ethics violations, the mayor’s office said Tuesday.

The fines reportedly stem from four violations she committed while in office, as both mayor and District 5 supervisor.

Two violations reportedly occurred in 2015, while Breed was still supervisor, when she allegedly received campaign contributions in connection with a San Francisco Pride Parade float that she failed to disclose and that also exceeded the legal limit.

According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle , the violations also include allowing the scandal-laden head of Public Works Mohammed Nuru to pay her almost $9,000 car repair bill and asking former Gov. Jerry Brown to pardon her brother.

The Ethics Commission expects to vote on the agreement at its next meeting on Aug. 13.

Breed acknowledged signing the agreement at a press conference Tuesday, stating that the terms of the agreement were “fair.”

“While nothing stipulated here had any effect on my decision-making as Mayor, it is important that as Mayor that I lead by example and take responsibility for my actions. I’ve learned a lot over the last two years since the most recent of these events took place, and I’ve learned from this process,” Breed said in a statement sent to KPIX. “I have always and will always put this City and its residents first. No one should be afraid of taking accountability when we make mistakes.”

While Breed’s office did not make the agreement public Tuesday, Breed’s lawyer, Tom Willis, said that the agreement covers three issues, one of which was from six years ago when she was a member of the Board of Supervisors.

“Although there are reasonable explanations for all three matters covered by the stipulation, the Mayor has taken responsibility for her mistakes and is ready to move on,” Willis said in a statement. “The penalties agreed to and assessed are in keeping with similar penalties involving past and current local elected officials, and we believe they are fair.”

