Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Her childhood friend is transitioning. She portrayed his journey in photographs.

By Maria Giulia Trombini
thelily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe difficulty of living as a transgender people in Italy is culturally and politically determined. According to data provided by Rainbow Europe, Italy ranks 35th out of 49 countries in terms of LGBTQ rights. Italy has recently been called on by the European Union to fill the gaps regarding specific laws against homophobic crimes and hate speech. The so-called Zan bill, which would punish discrimination and the incitement to violence against LGBTQ people, was approved by the lower house of Parliament on Nov. 4, but it’s still awaiting approval from the upper house of Parliament because of opposition from the conservative wing of the government.

www.thelily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Related
SportsGreater Milwaukee Today

Maggie Shea sails into Olympic competition with her childhood friend

FUJISAWA, Japan — Wilmette, Ill., native Maggie Shea had been telling herself this was just another sailing race in a lifetime of sailing races. Per tradition, the skiff was rebranded with the Olympic logo and “USA” along the side. The gennaker sail, which typically bears a sponsor’s logo, was now emblazoned with a 270-square-foot American flag.
WorldESPN

Nisha Warsi and Neha Goyal: Childhood friends living the Olympic dream together

Nisha Warsi, 26, didn't have high hopes on the day the Indian women's 16-player-hockey squad for the Tokyo Olympics was to be announced. Sitting in her room at the Sports Authority of India hostel room, she reasoned that having never represented the Indian team at a junior level or even at a major tournament, she'd be considered too inexperienced. When her teammate Neha Goyal came into the room with a big smile, Nisha expected it was because Neha had made the cut. After all, Neha is one of the key figures in the Indian midfield, having been part of the squad ever since the 2018 Asian Games where the Indian team had won a silver.
WorldPosted by
rolling out

T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

Rap mogul T.I. was reportedly arrested in The Netherlands while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris. The music power couple had sojourned in Italy to commemorate the 11th year since that the two exchanged vows. While in Europe, the couple decided to trek on over to Amsterdam, where the Grand Hustle boss ran into the local police — literally.
RelationshipsMinneapolis Star Tribune

What my granddaughter taught this white grandmother about race

I had never really given much thought to the issue of race until my then 4-year-old biracial granddaughter stated to her mother, my daughter, "I wish I were white like you." When my daughter retold this conversation, I felt a tangle of questions catch in my throat. What would make a 4-year-old child want for such a thing? What had she learned or experienced in her short time on earth to make her wish for whiteness?
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

My husband and I broke up - then carried on living together for a year

Grace Woodward, 45, a creative consultant based in Hertfordshire, was married to Ken for 10 years. Then, shortly after they split, lockdown was announced…. There wasn’t a specific moment that caused the breakdown of my marriage to my husband Ken, but there was a bleak period, just before we split up in December 2019, when I felt like I couldn’t go on with my life as it was.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

World Friendship Day: How to make friends as an adult

In today’s social media-saturated culture, the prospect of forming friendships offline can feel more daunting than ever before. While most of us happily make new digital connections every day, one right-swipe at a time, approaching people in real life is more of a nuanced art, particularly when your intentions are purely platonic.
RelationshipsPosted by
inForney.com

Shakira: I want my children to have normal childhood

Shakira is trying to give her children “as much normalcy” as she can. The 44-year-old singer has sons Milan, eight, and Sasha, six, with her partner and football star Gerard Pique, and has said that although her kids have two famous parents, she’s doing her best to make sure they have a normal childhood.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Revenge of the daddy they called 'The Chequebook': Two furious daughters lost to stepmother in fight for his fortune - but they say the battle for his millions is not over...

When Shakespeare wrote King Lear, he could hardly have imagined that his tragedy of paternal angst would be cited more than 400 years on, in the rarified surroundings of the High Court in London. Yet for widowed Pamela Shearer, Lear’s sense of bewilderment at his treatment by his grown-up daughters...
Altoona, PAMirror

Dreams coming true

Altoonan Laura Bossi, 39, has self-published her first novel, which includes more than 200 illustrations. “The Enpirion Project, Book 1: Exordium” is the first of a trilogy written under the pen name L. Bossi. She describes the first book of the trilogy as a love story that explores the difficulties...
Politicsamac.us

Protecting Society – Lessons From France

The one-month countdown begins, to the 20-year anniversary of 9-11. While much could be said about that searing event and what it meant, that discussion is best saved. The main point today is that, beyond the anniversary, beyond Biden’s ill-advised withdrawal from Afghanistan, beyond sprawling Islamic repression across the Middle East, American society still confronts threats to our civil order.
ReligionGeorgetown University

Today in Islamophobia

Today in Islamophobia: In Australia, former senator Fraser Anning has been ordered to remove internet content vilifying Muslims after a Queensland tribunal found he breached anti-discrimination laws. Remarking on the growing trend of policing women’s attire around the globe, Shada Islam writes that while female athletes have drawn praise from feminists all across Europe for fighting back, the solidarity dries up quickly when Muslim European women are involved. In Austria, a court ruled that the raids by Vienna police last year were unlawful for using a disproportionate amount of force against Muslim activists and academics. Our recommended read of the day is by Hibaq Farah on Mona Haidar, a Yemeni-Lebanese image-maker, who hopes to make sure that the vision of hijab-wearing women goes beyond checkbox diversity. This and more below:
Relationshipsrepublic-online.com

Shakira: I want my children to have normal childhood

Shakira is trying to give her children “as much normalcy” as she can. The 44-year-old singer has sons Milan, eight, and Sasha, six, with her partner and football star Gerard Pique, and has said that although her kids have two famous parents, she’s doing her best to make sure they have a normal childhood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy