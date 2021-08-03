Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Activision Blizzard Lifts Outlook as Results Beat in Q2

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ) raised its guidance on full-year performance after reporting Tuesday second-quarter results that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. "With respect to our financial performance, we are pleased that the company continued to deliver strong results in the second quarter, and we...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Atvi#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Quanta Services Stock Gains On Beating Q2 Estimates, Raised FY21 Outlook

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 19.7% year-over-year to $3 billion, beating the consensus of $2.98 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $1.06 from $0.74 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $1.04. Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions revenues were $2.15 billion (+19.8% Y/Y), and Underground Utility and Infrastructure...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Magna International Earnings Preview

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's look at Magna International's Q2 earnings report. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Adidas Raises Outlook As Growth Accelerates In Q2

Adidas increased its outlook for the year as its business recovers nicely outside of Greater China, where some consumers have boycotted the brand over its stance against alleged human rights abuses. Adidas also announced that Rupert Campbell, currently managing director in Russia, would succeed Zion Armstrong, shown below right, as president of the North American business at the close of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Robinhood shareholders file to sell shares, stock falls

Investing.com – Shares in Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) were trading lower in pre-market on Thursday after shareholders filed to sell up to 97.9 million shares over time. The company will not receive proceeds from the share sales. The shareholders in question are groups, such as venture capital firms, that were early investors...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

ViacomCBS earnings beat driven by streaming as Paramount+ adds more than 6 million subscribers for second straight quarter

ViacomCBS Inc. posted net income of $995 million, or $1.50 a share, for the second quarter, up from $453 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 97 cents, a penny ahead of the 96 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $6.564 billion from $6.075 billion, also ahead of the $6.488 billion FactSet consensus. Chief Executive Bob Bakish said streaming was a standout in the quarter as the company's Paramount+ service added more than 6 million subscribers for a second straight quarter, boosting the customer base to more than 42 million. Ad revenue rose 24%, driven by CBS broadcasts of sporting events, which were absent last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Affiliate revenue rose 9% and streaming revenue was up 92%. Theatrical revenue reflected the release of "A Quiet Place Part II" in the quarter, while there were no releases in he year-earlier quarter. Licensing and other revenue fell 36%, mostly due to COVID and to the licensing of the domestic rights to "South Park" last year. Shares were up 0.4% premarket and have gained 4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

WestRock: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $250.1 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed...
Financial ReportsWNCY

Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating Q2 profit

BERLIN (Reuters) – Merck KGaA raised its outlook after posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Thursday, boosted by demand for its lab gear and supplies from pharma companies making treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46.7% to 1.6 billion euros...
Video GamesUS News and World Report

Zynga Dives on Bleak Bookings Forecast, Acquisition Plans

(Reuters) -Zynga's disappointing full-year bookings forecast due to a slowdown in gaming, and announcement of a potential acquisition worth over half a billion dollars dragged the mobile developer's shares 20% lower in extended trading. The company said on Thursday it agreed to buy China's StarLark, the creator of "Golf Rival",...
Financial ReportsMetro International

Thomson Reuters lifts sales outlook on back of earnings beat

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Thomson Reuters Corp reported better-than-expected results in the second quarter with higher sales across its main divisions, and raised its annual revenue forecast. Underscoring its upbeat outlook, fueled by a recovering global economy, the global news and information company said on Thursday it would buy back up...
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Dentsply Sirona slides on Street-beating Q2 results

The Charlotte, N.C.-based company reported profits of $99 million, or 45¢ per share, on sales of $1.07 billion for the three months ended June 30 for a sales growth of 117.31% compared with Q2 2020. Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were 71¢, 6¢ ahead of The Street,...
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

AtriCure beats The Street in Q2 results

(NSDQ:ATRC) posted second-quarter results this week that beat the overall consensus on Wall Street. The Mason, Ohio-based company reported losses of -$16.3 million, or -36¢ per share, on sales of $71.4 million for the three months ended June 30 for a sales growth of 74.84% compared with Q2 2020. Adjusted...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Illumina Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

Investing.com - Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Illumina announced earnings per share of $1.87 on revenue of $1.13B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $1.01B. Illumina shares are up 39.37% from the beginning...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Bombardier Inc Earnings, Revenue beat in Q2

Investing.com - Bombardier Inc reported second quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Thursday and revenue that topped forecasts. The firm reported earnings per share of $-0.06 on revenue of $1.52B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.0603 on revenue of $1.32B. . Bombardier Inc shares lost 100.00% to...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Black Knight Q2 Results Top Estimates; Lifts FY21 Forecast

(RTTNews) - Black Knight, Inc. (BKI), a provider of software, data and analytics solutions, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net earnings attributable was $39.7 million, an increase of 2 percent from last year's $39.1 million. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.25, compared to $0.26 last year. Adjusted net earnings were...
MarketsStreet.Com

Roku Stock Falls as Streaming Viewership Drops; Analysts Highlight Growth Worries

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report stock fell sharply Thursday after the online streaming content provider reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and revenue but fell short on active accounts and streaming hours and also noted higher hardware costs. Roku stock was down nearly 7% at last check after the company said earnings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy