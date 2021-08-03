Cancel
Financial Reports

Activision Blizzard Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ) reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Activision Blizzard announced earnings per share of $0.91 on revenue of $1.92B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7549 on revenue of $1.89B. Activision Blizzard shares are...

za.investing.com

#Earnings Reports#Earnings Per Share#Atvi#Communication Services#Activision Blizzard#Alphabet C#Eps
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Wayfair Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Rising Active Customers

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) reported a second-quarter FY21 sales decline of 10.4% year-on-year, to $3.86 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $3.96 billion. International net revenue increased 16.3% to $0.8 billion, while the U.S. revenue declined 15.2% to $3.1 billion. The number of active customers reached 31.1 million as of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Stratasys Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Outlook

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $147 million, beating the analyst consensus of $136.1 million. Product sales rose 35.8% Y/Y to $100.3 million. Services revenue increased 6.8% Y/Y to $46.7 million. The GAAP gross margin expanded 580 bps to 43%. Product gross margin...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Footwear News

Q2 Earnings: Adidas Beats Forecasts, Raises Outlook + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 5: Adidas (ADDYY) Earnings: Net income reached € 387 million. Sales: Revenues grew 51% in Q2 to € 5.077 billion, compared to the same period last year at € 3.352 billion. CEO Comments: “With sports taking back center stage this summer, we delivered a very successful quarter. Driven by the strength of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products, we saw an acceleration in our top- and bottom-line,” said CEO Kasper Rorsted. “Sales in our strategic growth markets EMEA and North America almost doubled. Revenues in our...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Expedia Posts Mixed Results in Q2; Sees Impact on Demand From Delta Variant

Investing.com - Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) reported Thursday mixed second-quarter results as earnings missed, but revenue topped expectations continued softness in international travel, corporate travel, and high demand in smaller markets and lower-end accommodations weighed on results. Expedia announced a loss per share of $1.13 on revenue of $2.11 billion. Analysts polled...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
StocksBenzinga

Why Activision Blizzard's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced its second-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Activision Blizzard reported quarterly GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share, which was up from 75 cents per share year over year. The company reported quarterly GAAP revenue of $2.3 billion, which was up from $1.93 billion year over year.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders Play Video Game Stock After Earnings

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) is no stranger to the spotlight, but recently that spotlight is more akin to the lighting of an interrogation room. Amid a lawsuit surrounding the company's toxic workplace, a number of executives have stepped down from their positions. And now, WilmerHale, the law firm hired to review Activision Blizzard's policies and procedures, is coming under fire for its history of union-busting, and workers from Activision, Blizzard, and other King's studios have formed a new coalition called ABK Workers Alliance in response.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

AmerisourceBergen's stock set to rally after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. were indicated up nearly 2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the drug and health care products delivery company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook, amid increased sales of specialty product, including COVID-19 treatments. Net income for the quarter to June 30 was $292.1 million, or $1.40 a share, after $289.4 million, or $1.41 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.16 beat the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 17.7% to $53.41 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $52.16 billion, as pharmaceutical distribution services sales increased 13.2% to $49.3 billion and other revenue grew 128.0% to $4.1 billion. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $9.15 to $9.30 from $8.90 to $9.10. The stock has rallied 26.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

GM beats earnings expectations and raises full-year outlook, but stock sells off

General Motors Co. reported Wednesday second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, as revenue more than doubled, and raises its full-year profit outlook, although that outlook remained below the FactSet consensus. The automaker's stock dropped 2.8% in premarket trading. The company swung to net income of $2.79 billion, or $1.90 a share, from a loss of $806 million, or 56 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.97, above the FactSet consensus of $1.82. Total revenue rose 103.6% to $34.17 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $29.92 billion, as automotive sales jumped 130.1% to $30.74 billion. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $5.40 to $6.40 from $4.50 to $5.25, but that was below the FactSet consensus of $7.07. "The credit for our strong first half goes to our employees and extended team, including suppliers and dealers, who have collectively demonstrated strength, agility and resilience," Chief Executive Mary Barra wrote in a letter to shareholders. The stock has run up 39.0% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 17.8%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Etsy Plummets On Revenue Guidance

Online marketplace Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported second-quarter earnings after hours Wednesday. What Happened: Etsy reported second-quarter revenue of $528.9 million, up 23.4% year-over-year. The revenue figure beat the street consensus of $524.8 million. The company reported quarterly earnings per share of 68 cents, beating estimates by a nickel. Etsy’s...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Jack in the Box shares dip 2% on Q3 results

Jack in the Box Inc.'s stock was down 2% in extended trading Wednesday after the fast-food chain reported fiscal third-quarter results. Jack in the Box reported net earnings of $40 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with net income of $32.6 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted net income was $1.79 a share. Revenue improved 11% to $269.5 million from $242.3 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of $1.49 a share on revenue of $259 million. Jack in the Box's stock is up 12% so far in 2021. The broader S&P 500 index has risen 17% this year.
BusinessPosted by
Front Office Sports

Lawsuit Clouds Activision Blizzard's Big Quarter

Activision Blizzard showed impressive revenue growth, while turmoil within the company led to the departure of Blizzard president J. Allen Brack on Tuesday. Brack is stepping down as the company reels from a lawsuit brought by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The suit alleges pay and opportunity discrimination against women and a culture that tolerated regular sexual harassment.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

