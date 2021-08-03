Jacksonville High cheerleaders leave camp loaded with awards

Pictured above are the Jacksonville High School varsity, junior varsity and freshman cheerleading squads. The group are showing off many of the awards that they won at the NCA Cheer Camp that took place in Rockwall last week. Courtesy photo

After being unable to attend summer camp in 2020 due to the4 COVID-19 pandemic, the Jacksonville High School cheerleaders were glad to be able to travel to the NCA Cheer Camp at the Hilton Lakefront in Rockwall last week. The ladies' efforts were rewarded daily by winning multiple awards and spirit sticks as the three (varsity, junior varsity, freshman) squads came back with a bevy of honors, both team and individual.

In the four days spent at camp the JHS cheerleaders learned new chants, dances, stunts and cheers.

Time was also spent on team building exercises that were designed to enhance team growth while allowing team members to get to know each other better.

Thirty-two young ladies represent JHS, with 23 having been nominated for All-American Squad try out. Of those, five members of the varsity team (Chesni Speaker, Leely Johnson, Brooklyn Holman, Bailey Bunn and Payton Johnson), one junior varsity cheerleader (Aubrey Johnston) and the varsity mascot (Jazmyne White) earned spots on the All-American team.

The JHS cheerleaders saved their best for last and on the closing day of camp the young ladies excelled and shared their JHS Tribe Spirit with everyone. They were rewarded by winning the following awards:

Varsity-Top team band chant, Top team small varsity game day cheer, five All-American, one mascot All-American, mascot most spirited and spirit stick.

Keely Johnson - Leadership award, and staff application.

Junior Varsity-Top team JV game day cheer, one All-American, and the spirit stick.

Freshman-Top team, Freshman band chant; Top team Freshman Game day chant and spirit stick.

Program Awards-Herkie team Awards, and NCA National Bid to attend Cheer competition in January 2022.

Varsity Coach Demi Dotson-Wilkins said " I am so proud of our girls and all they accomplished at camp (last) week! We can not wait for you to see these beauties in action."

The junior varsity and freshman teams are coached by Ashli Hallford.