Round Rock ISD announced Aug. 4 that its free meal program for students would be extended through the end of the 2021-22 school year. All students in the district will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch from the district following guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Previously, Community Impact Newspaper reported that the USDA had made an allowance to provide free meals to all students regardless of income eligibility, when Pflugerville ISD announced the extension of its free meals for all policy through the end of the 2021-22 school year.