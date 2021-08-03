Health Care Worker Stress Relief with Dr. Greg Hammer

ACTON, Mass. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Dr. Eric Block, a practicing dentist from Acton, Massachusetts just launched his first book, The Stress-Free Dentist, and it’s already changing the lives of doctors across the country. After years of struggling with anxiety, regret, stress, and burnout, Dr. Block came to a pivotal realization—he wasn’t alone. Once he began talking to his colleagues (and a licensed therapist), the weight began to lift, and the solutions became clear and attainable. Dr. Block wants all the stressed-out dentists out there to know they are not alone—they too can overcome burnout and start loving dentistry again.
