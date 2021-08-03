Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Health Care Worker Stress Relief with Dr. Greg Hammer

foxcharleston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Greg Hammer wrote the book on happiness and wants to share the secret! As a medical professional himself, Dr. Hammer knows a thing or two about chronic stress, and how to relieve it!. For more information, visit: www.greghammermd.com.

foxcharleston.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Relief#Health Care Worker#Chronic Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Healthkiss951.com

These Are Some Of The Most Stressful Things In Life

A recent study showed the stress levels were at a record high last year. And while most of that stress was likely due to the pandemic, it’s no secret that there are a lot of other things that cause stress in people’s everyday lives. A new UK survey, which could...
Mental HealthStamford Advocate

New Stress Management Book Could Save Doctors Careers and Lives

ACTON, Mass. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Dr. Eric Block, a practicing dentist from Acton, Massachusetts just launched his first book, The Stress-Free Dentist, and it’s already changing the lives of doctors across the country. After years of struggling with anxiety, regret, stress, and burnout, Dr. Block came to a pivotal realization—he wasn’t alone. Once he began talking to his colleagues (and a licensed therapist), the weight began to lift, and the solutions became clear and attainable. Dr. Block wants all the stressed-out dentists out there to know they are not alone—they too can overcome burnout and start loving dentistry again.
Mental HealthPosted by
Mega 99.3

How to Take Care of Your Mental Health and Calm Stress, From a Psychiatrist

Everyone is talking about mental health in light of Simone Biles pulling out of the Olympics, prioritizing her mental health, and not wanting to compete through self-doubt in the face of overwhelming pressure. Obviously, a gymnast who gets "lost in the air" can break her neck, so the stakes are incredibly high. But we ordinary mortals can experience our own versions of mental health issues, often out of the public eye, and Biles standing up and saying: "My mental health is not where it needs to be right now," has created a much-needed dialogue about mental health and how we can all learn to take better care of ourselves.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Purpose, Intention, and Compassion with Sharon P. Fisher

Sharon P. Fisher has always wanted to make the world a better place and she believes that nursing is her true calling. She is a board-certified Adult and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner located in Baltimore, Maryland. She is the owner of Nurtured Well, a women’s mental health practice, and she is also a co-author, wife, and mother. Sharon values community in the workplace and feels we can all learn something from one another. It is crucial to acknowledge your feelings as well as those around you and to never ignore the importance of self-care.
HealthFingerLakes1

Can you reduce stress and boost mood without medication?

Yes! Stress and anxiety are big problems in our lives. Many people will more than readily admit to stressing or being anxious about something or another. Whether it is an upcoming deadline or a fight you had with your partner, there are always things around us that can bring more stress into our lives. The problem for many people is then getting that stress out of their lives.
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Open Forum: Health care workers are patients too

All patients deserve health care autonomy in their health care decisions, especially when it comes to new medications such as the COVID-19 vaccine. Health care workers are patients too. I became a nurse, and later a nurse practitioner, because I wanted to help empower patients to take care of themselves....
Mental HealthTroy Record

Dr. Raymond Angelini’s Your Higher Self: Attitude is key to improving stress tolerance

The great psychologist William James once remarked, “The greatest discovery of my generation is that human beings, by changing their inner attitudes of their minds, can change the outer aspects of their lives.” William James uttered these words over 100 years ago, and, in my opinion, they are no less true today than they were then. In fact, if someone were to ask me what the greatest discovery of my generation is, my answer would be the same.
Celebritiessixtyandme.com

5 Signs of Psychological Distress as a Caregiver

Khloe Kardashian may not immediately come to mind when you think of a caregiver. Yet, when her estranged husband had an unexpected life-threatening health crisis she became his full-time caregiver. Like many caregivers, Khloe dropped everything and literally did not leave his side for weeks. Driven by worry, guilt, and...
Mental Healthforsythwoman.com

Hone Your Mindfulness Skills

As a kid, I developed the habit of chowing down my Wheaties while – ad nauseum – reading the back of the cereal box. In retrospect I understand that this habit was a way to tune out my environment…and along with it, my internal experience. Mindfulness is the exact opposite...
Mental HealthPosted by
Black Enterprise

A Black Psychiatrist’s Podcast Strives to Help Reduce Pandemic-Induced Stress and Anxiety

Pandemic-related stress is rising, and so is depression. Busy individuals who are attempting to balance their work, self-care, and their personal lives have a place to turn online. A board-certified psychiatrist named Dr. Ericka Goodwin seeks to help professionals to improve their existence through a new podcast called Better With Dr. Ericka, according to BlackNews.com.
Greenville, NCfoxwilmington.com

NC to require state health care workers to get vaccinated

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – NCDHHS tells WITN in an email it will require that all employees, volunteers, students, trainees, as well as contracted and temporary workers working at state-operated health care facilities be fully vaccinated or receive an approved medical or religious exemption by September 30, 2021. The email goes...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Reduce Stress with Self-Care from Womens' Health Experts

Pinehurst Surgical Clinic believes that prioritizing self-care can lead to a lifetime of wellness — and the specialists in the clinic’s Women’s Comprehensive Health Department are encouraging women to celebrate National Wellness Month by making health and well-being a priority. OB-GYN specialists at the state-of-the-art Women’s Comprehensive Health Department are...
Mental HealthSantafe New Mexican.com

Minimizing mental health with our words

As more people have been reckoning with anxiety and depression, discussions around mental health have become more normalized. It’s fantastic that more people can see these conditions as medical issues that need treatment, but we haven’t gone far enough. Now that we’ve learned what the monster under the bed is,...
Washington, DCpsychiatry.org

APA Offers Advice on Coping with Stress and Mental Health When Considering a Return to the Workplace

Washington, D.C., August 5, 2021 — Many employees are once again facing significant change and uncertainty as they consider returning to the workplace after more than a year. The Center for Workplace Mental Health, a program of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, has developed a new resource to help employers understand employees’ stresses and concerns and provide the best support possible to those returning to the workplace.
Mental HealthRefinery29

Is It Possible To Be Addicted To Stress?

Stress is everywhere. It’s a daily state for many people, especially during the pandemic. In a study conducted by therapy service Self Space last month, 57% of people say that since COVID, they find themselves constantly overworking. Another study by The Stress Management Society and Huawei found that 65% of people felt more stressed since the restrictions began, while the Office for National Statistics noted that 21% of people experienced some form of depression in early 2021, up from 10% pre-pandemic. And though the COVID-19 Social Study by UCL found last month that stress in relation to the pandemic has decreased since last year, it is still affecting 35% of people.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How I Overcame Mental Illness To Become A Business Success

“Madness doesn’t want to be masterfully tamed,” says thought leader Lorna Gabriel. “It wants to be exquisitely crafted.”. She should know. As a self-described maverick who tried and ultimately failed to find her space in the world of business, she overcame mental illness to find success in helping others to recognize their true selves.
Madison, WInbc15.com

UW Health stresses importance of home-based care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to UW Health, home-based care will now play a key role in keeping people out of the hospital in the future, as well as keeping the most vulnerable patients healthy. UW Health increased its home-based care efforts this past year to accommodate patients who were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy