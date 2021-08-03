Health Care Worker Stress Relief with Dr. Greg Hammer

Everyone is talking about mental health in light of Simone Biles pulling out of the Olympics, prioritizing her mental health, and not wanting to compete through self-doubt in the face of overwhelming pressure. Obviously, a gymnast who gets "lost in the air" can break her neck, so the stakes are incredibly high. But we ordinary mortals can experience our own versions of mental health issues, often out of the public eye, and Biles standing up and saying: "My mental health is not where it needs to be right now," has created a much-needed dialogue about mental health and how we can all learn to take better care of ourselves.