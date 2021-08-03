Cancel
Business

Harper Houf Peterson Righellis welcomes back Race

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 16 days ago

Allison Race has rejoined Harper Houf Peterson Righellis as a project engineer. She previously worked with the firm in the mid-2000s. Race has more than 23 years of experience providing engineering design of bridge and culvert hydraulics; storm-sewer conveyance, detention and on-site treatment facilities; utilities, drainage, grading design, floodplain and river modeling; as well as mapping and engineering plan set production.

