Harper Houf Peterson Righellis welcomes back Race

Facilities has taken advantage of the last year of low traffic at the university to not just maintain, but improve Governors State to enhance your experience on campus. Since you’ve been gone, the Jaguar Dining Center has been completely remodeled. You’ll notice the overhaul of the 17,500-square-foot café includes renovated serving stations and dining areas. Study breaks in the dining center have been improved with more seating, a better view of the lake, and ambient lighting.