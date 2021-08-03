Bratton joins Harper Houf Peterson Righellis

Former President and Chief Executive Officer Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., Randy C. Papadellis has been named as Chairperson of the Vestaron Board of Directors. As Vestaron’s mission is to lead a peptide-based revolution in crop protection, Papadellis’ addition to the board, with his deep agricultural background and understanding of growers and grower needs, solidifies the commitment to this mission. Vestaron’s commitment continues to empower growers with novel, effective chemistries that address proven targets using peptides to overcome existing resistance issues while offering a desired safety profile for workers, bees, beneficials and the environment.