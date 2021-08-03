Cancel
Economy

Bratton joins Harper Houf Peterson Righellis

By DJC Staff
Daily Journal of Commerce
 16 days ago

Colin Bratton has joined Harper Houf Peterson Righellis as a survey party chief in the Bend office. He has more than 28 years of experience working as a party chief and instrument technician. Prior to joining HHPR, Bratton served as a survey party chief in several states, including Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota. He has extensive experience in numerous types of surveys, including construction staking, topographic, boundary, ALTA, cadastral, PLSS, elevation certificates, and as-builts. He is proficient in operating multiple surveying instruments and employing associated data collection methods.

