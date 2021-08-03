All-electric Jeep coming in 2023; Dodge plug-in hybrid set for next year

WHAT IT IS: During BMW's recent annual meeting, CEO Oliver Zipse said the company will offer an EV "in 90 percent of segments—from the compact class to the ultra-luxury segment." Rolls-Royce is BMW's ultra-luxury brand, and its first production electric vehicle—and likely the first from any of the few brands in such rarified air—is believed to be called Silent Shadow. An entirely new entry in the brand's portfolio (meaning it won't replace any model, as has been rumored), it's likely a sedan rather than an SUV. Rolls-Royce's unique heritage and market position make it somewhat immune to the SUV craze, which has been handled by the Cullinan, anyway. Styling inspiration will come from the wild 103EX autonomous EV concept car from 2016 (seen here), though we expect carryover elements to be limited to specific details and the bulk of the vehicle to employ more traditional Rolls-Royce design and proportions.