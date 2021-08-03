Cancel
All-electric Jeep coming in 2023; Dodge plug-in hybrid set for next year

By Breana Noble, The Detroit News
Cover picture for the articleJeep will launch its first all-electric vehicle in the first half of 2023, and Dodge will have a plug-in hybrid offering next year, Stellantis NV said Tuesday. After investors shrugged last month over the transatlantic automaker's strategy to invest about $35.5 billion in electrified vehicles by 2025 that lacked specifics, Stellantis shared as it reported earnings for the first half of the year more details on its plan to launch 21 low-emission vehicles in the next two years.

