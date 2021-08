Realtor® (S) RS-61995, Top Producer for July 2021 at Island Sotheby's International Realty. EDUCATION: Punahou School Honolulu, Hawaii, University of Colorado, Boulder. Wendy Rice Peterson R(S) embodies the true spirit of Aloha. She thrives on connecting people to Maui and guiding them to their dream property with the famous "Wendy Tour." Wendy is an award-winning Realtor and consistent Top Producer for Island Sotheby's Intl. Realty. She goes above and beyond for her clients from digital and print advertising to email campaigns and personal calls. Whether buying or selling, Wendy will guide you in your journey to finding your dream home or property on Maui.