Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

Modern tritium facilities at Savannah River Site vital to NNSA, says weapons exec

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XapW8_0bGoU4V500
Buy Now Dr. Charles Verdon, the National Nuclear Security Administration's deputy administrator for defense programs, speaks Tuesday afternoon at the Nuclear Deterrence Summit. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Staff photo by Colin Demarest

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Replacing decades-old tritium facilities at the Savannah River Site with something far more state of the art is increasingly important, National Nuclear Security Administration executive Dr. Charles Verdon said Tuesday, as plans to ramp up work with the radioactive gas come to fruition.

“Tritium is just an essential component for our weapons, and this is a facility that, if it were to go down, we will have an issue on our hands almost immediately,” Verdon, the deputy administrator for defense programs, said of the contemporary footprint at SRS.

Tritium is a coveted – and perishable – form of hydrogen; it is used to boost the yield or efficacy of nuclear weapons. SRS, south of Aiken, is the only place in the U.S. where tritium containers, known as reservoirs, are produced and packaged. In that regard, it is a notably old choke point.

And while Savannah River Nuclear Solutions “has been doing a tremendous job keeping” 1950s-era facilities up and running, Verdon commented Tuesday, “it’s getting harder and harder. So, all of our warning indicators are: We’ve got to get this replaced sooner rather than later.”

Therein lies the value of, and the emphasis on, the Tritium Finishing Facility, a modern hub currently in the early phases of design. The NNSA in 2020 approved a cost and schedule range for the finishing facility: $305 million to $640 million, with completion expected between fiscal years 2029 and 2031.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blTxJ_0bGoU4V500
A conceptual look at the Tritium Finishing Facility, included in a March environmental review. (Photo provided/DOE/SRNS) Photo provided/DOE/SRNS

“We’re focused on supplying tritium for the stockpile, both near- and long-term,” said Verdon, a weapons expert. The NNSA has previously said construction of the Tritium Finishing Facility will “enable the continued safe and secure execution of this national security mission.”

The site’s tritium complex was recently augmented to enable work on a nuclear gravity bomb program. Those upgrades, finished in February after years of effort, help U.S. defense agencies address “critical aging issues” in the B61 bomb, which first entered service in 1968, the NNSA said.

Tritium Finishing Facility construction will take years to complete and will be followed by rounds of testing and review, according to an environmental analysis published in March.

“It’s just a critical facility for continuing to deliver for our mission,” Verdon said Tuesday, “and that’s why we want to get it replaced.”

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
211
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Government
Aiken, SC
Business
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah River Site#Tritium#Nnsa#Srs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Democrats scramble to find a path forward on federal legislation on voting rights as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls new special session

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated the Republican push to pass new voting restrictions in the state, announcing on Thursday a second special session of the state legislature that could continue the bitter standoff with Democrats in the Texas House who broke quorum and fled to the nation's capital to prevent action on the bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy