Modern tritium facilities at Savannah River Site vital to NNSA, says weapons exec

Buy Now Dr. Charles Verdon, the National Nuclear Security Administration's deputy administrator for defense programs, speaks Tuesday afternoon at the Nuclear Deterrence Summit. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Staff photo by Colin Demarest

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Replacing decades-old tritium facilities at the Savannah River Site with something far more state of the art is increasingly important, National Nuclear Security Administration executive Dr. Charles Verdon said Tuesday, as plans to ramp up work with the radioactive gas come to fruition.

“Tritium is just an essential component for our weapons, and this is a facility that, if it were to go down, we will have an issue on our hands almost immediately,” Verdon, the deputy administrator for defense programs, said of the contemporary footprint at SRS.

Tritium is a coveted – and perishable – form of hydrogen; it is used to boost the yield or efficacy of nuclear weapons. SRS, south of Aiken, is the only place in the U.S. where tritium containers, known as reservoirs, are produced and packaged. In that regard, it is a notably old choke point.

And while Savannah River Nuclear Solutions “has been doing a tremendous job keeping” 1950s-era facilities up and running, Verdon commented Tuesday, “it’s getting harder and harder. So, all of our warning indicators are: We’ve got to get this replaced sooner rather than later.”

Therein lies the value of, and the emphasis on, the Tritium Finishing Facility, a modern hub currently in the early phases of design. The NNSA in 2020 approved a cost and schedule range for the finishing facility: $305 million to $640 million, with completion expected between fiscal years 2029 and 2031.

A conceptual look at the Tritium Finishing Facility, included in a March environmental review. (Photo provided/DOE/SRNS) Photo provided/DOE/SRNS

“We’re focused on supplying tritium for the stockpile, both near- and long-term,” said Verdon, a weapons expert. The NNSA has previously said construction of the Tritium Finishing Facility will “enable the continued safe and secure execution of this national security mission.”

The site’s tritium complex was recently augmented to enable work on a nuclear gravity bomb program. Those upgrades, finished in February after years of effort, help U.S. defense agencies address “critical aging issues” in the B61 bomb, which first entered service in 1968, the NNSA said.

Tritium Finishing Facility construction will take years to complete and will be followed by rounds of testing and review, according to an environmental analysis published in March.

“It’s just a critical facility for continuing to deliver for our mission,” Verdon said Tuesday, “and that’s why we want to get it replaced.”