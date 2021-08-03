Cancel
NC Will Give $100 To New COVID Vaccine Recipients; Vaccine Rates Rise During Delta

By North Carolina Public Radio
wunc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore North Carolinians came in for a COVID-19 vaccine last week than on any given week over the past two months, according to data state health officials released Tuesday. More than 74,000 people were vaccinated for the first time, an encouraging sign that residents are increasingly taking seriously threats posed by the more contagious delta variant and understanding the benefits of the vaccines, which are free, safe, highly effective and widely available. A push to get young adults vaccinated before the upcoming school year and an increase in the number of employers who are requiring their workers to get the shot are likely also fueling the rise in doses administered.

