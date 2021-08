BorgWarner Inc. saw a second straight quarter of sales and income increases and bumped up its full-year guidance Wednesday despite continued headwinds for the business. Net sales for the second quarter were up 164 percent year over year to $3.76 billion, the Auburn Hills-based supplier of powertrains and turbochargers reported, topping the $3.47 billion analysts had forecast. Operating income was $317 million, compared with a $78 million loss during the same period in 2020.