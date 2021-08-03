Cancel
Gov: New fire dashboard launched

By Daily Montanan Staff
dailymontanan.com
 3 days ago

Gov. Greg Gianforte launched a new dashboard to keep Montanans informed on active fires burning in the state, according to a news release from his office. “Across Montana, our heroic firefighters are confronting more than eighty fires that threaten our communities, infrastructure, first responders, and way of life. Ensuring Montanans receive accurate and timely information regarding these fires is more important than ever,” Gianforte said in a statement. “I’m urging all Montanans to do their part to reduce wildfire risk by following local fire restrictions, preparing their homes and communities for wildfire, and recreating and working safely while outdoors.”

dailymontanan.com

