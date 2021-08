Japan, one of the earliest countries to get the SARS-CoV-2 virus under control, is now experiencing its highest level of infections in the midst of hosting the 2021 Olympics. Israel, with one of the highest rates of immunizations against the coronavirus in the world, is experiencing its highest peak in infections since March. Recent studies have shown that the most effective vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna's, drops from more than 95% to less than 50% within seven months. Pfizer has announced that it is working on gaining emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for it's booster injection to combat the new strains.