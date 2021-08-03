SCHSL names football title venue, plus other fall titles, realignment

In this Dec. 6, 2019 file photo, the Barnwell Warhorses take the field before the South Carolina High School League Class AA football state championship game at Benedict College's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. All five classifications will play their title games at Benedict in 2021, the SCHSL executive committee decided Tuesday. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard) Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard, file

All of the South Carolina High School League's state football championships this December will take place in the same venue, the league's executive committee decided Tuesday.

All five classifications' title games will take place at Columbia's Benedict College from Dec. 2-4.

Benedict has been a consistent host of state title games for the smaller classifications for the last several years, with the University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium typically hosting the larger schools.

That changed this past season, as the title games were split between Benedict and Spring Valley High School.

This year they're all at Benedict, beginning with Class AAAA at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Class AA (2 p.m.) and AAA (7 p.m.) will play Friday, Dec. 3, and Class A (noon) and AAAAA (5 p.m.) will play Saturday, Dec. 4.

The executive committee also named venues for the rest of the fall sports state championships. Cross country will remain at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia, swimming will return to the North Charleston Aquatics Center, volleyball will be played at Columbia's Dreher High School, and girls' tennis will again be played at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center. A venue for competitive cheer will be chosen at a later date.

Another order of business at Tuesday's meeting was to vote on the number of classifications for the next round of realignment for the 2022-24 school years. That number will remain at five, which passed by a 16-0 vote, and where each school falls within those classifications and regions will be determined later.